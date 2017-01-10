版本:
BRIEF-Extendicare normal course issuer bid approved by TSX

Jan 10 Extendicare Inc

* Extendicare Inc - Received approval of Toronto Stock Exchange to make a normal course issuer bid for up to 8.8 million of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
