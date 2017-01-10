BRIEF-Axcelis Technologies expect Q4 revenue to be on high end of guidance

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Axcelis Technologies Inc
* Expect Q4 revenue to be on high end of guidance, Q4 EPS above guidance driven by strong gross margin performance
* Continue to anticipate increased revenue in Q1 of 2017
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends