2017年 1月 10日

BRIEF-Axcelis Technologies expect Q4 revenue to be on high end of guidance

Jan 10 Axcelis Technologies Inc

* Expect Q4 revenue to be on high end of guidance, Q4 EPS above guidance driven by strong gross margin performance

* Continue to anticipate increased revenue in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
