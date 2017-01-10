版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 23:19 BJT

BRIEF-Business Wire appoints Aviva Shwartz as its authorized sales representative in Israel

Jan 10 Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Business Wire appoints Aviva Shwartz as its authorized sales representative in Israel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则"

