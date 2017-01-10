BRIEF-Electro Scientific Industries unit entered into a loan agreement

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Electro Scientific Industries Inc
* On Jan 9, unit entered into a loan agreement
Loan agreement provides for a term loan from lender to ESI leasing in principal amount of $14 million
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends