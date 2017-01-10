版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Electro Scientific Industries unit entered into a loan agreement

Jan 10 Electro Scientific Industries Inc

* On Jan 9, unit entered into a loan agreement

* Loan agreement provides for a term loan from lender to ESI leasing in principal amount of $14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
