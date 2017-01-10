版本:
BRIEF-Hospitality Properties says incentive management fee payable under business management agreement with RMR Group is $52.4 mln

Jan 10 Hospitality Properties Trust

* Incentive management fee payable under business management agreement with RMR Group, or RMR LLC, for 2016 is $52.4 million

* As of September 30, 2016, we had recorded $56.3 million of estimated incentive management fees - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
