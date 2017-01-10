BRIEF-Hospitality Properties says incentive management fee payable under business management agreement with RMR Group is $52.4 mln

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Hospitality Properties Trust
* Incentive management fee payable under business management agreement with RMR Group, or RMR LLC, for 2016 is $52.4 million
* As of September 30, 2016, we had recorded $56.3 million of estimated incentive management fees - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends