2017年 1月 10日

BRIEF-Singulex says entered into a strategic collaboration with Qiagen

Jan 10 Qiagen Nv

* Singulex says entered into a strategic collaboration with Qiagen

* Through collaboration, Qiagen will have access to Singulex's single molecule counting immunodiagnostic platform

* Additionally, Qiagen will have access to Singulex's clia-licensed laboratory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
