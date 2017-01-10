BRIEF-Etihad Airways said to seek $2.6 bln for Boeing, Airbus Jets - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 (Reuters) -
* Etihad Airways in talks with banks to raise about $2.6 billion in loans to finance aircraft deliveries - Bloomberg citing sources
* Etihad seeking to raise $2 billion in 12-year loans for 10 Boeing Dreamliner aircraft; about $600 million in financing for two airbus A380 superjumbos - Bloomberg citing sources Source text: bloom.bg/2iXS4i4 Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends