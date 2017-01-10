版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 23:14 BJT

BRIEF-Sunlink Health Systems, Inc. says commencement of offer to repurchase 3,000,000 of its shares

Jan 10 Sunlink Health Systems Inc :

* Sunlink Health Systems, Inc. announces commencement of tender offer to repurchase up to 3,000,000 of its common shares at a price of $1.50 per share

* Sunlink Health Systems Inc - offer will expire on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐