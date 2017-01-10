版本:
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance says enters marine insurance market in Canada

Jan 10 Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance:

* Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance - Enters marine insurance market in Canada, names Gord Rider to lead product line Source text for eikon: Further company coverage:
