BRIEF-Harris Corporation to supply electronic warfare systems to Royal Moroccan Air Force

Jan 10 Harris Corp :

* Harris Corporation to supply electronic warfare systems to Royal Moroccan Air Force

* Contract was awarded during Q2 of harris' fiscal 2017

* Has been awarded a $91 million IDIQ contract by Warner Robins Air Logistics Center

* $91 million IDIQ contract to provide AN/ALQ-211 Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite systems to Royal Moroccan Air Force