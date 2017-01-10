版本:
BRIEF-Harris Corporation to supply electronic warfare systems to Royal Moroccan Air Force

Jan 10 Harris Corp :

* Harris Corporation to supply electronic warfare systems to Royal Moroccan Air Force

* Contract was awarded during Q2 of harris' fiscal 2017

* Has been awarded a $91 million IDIQ contract by Warner Robins Air Logistics Center

* $91 million IDIQ contract to provide AN/ALQ-211 Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite systems to Royal Moroccan Air Force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
