版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 01:08 BJT

BRIEF-Intrasense signs three contracts

Jan 10 Intrasense SA :

* Signs two contracts in United States and one in Middle East

* $405,000 in firm orders in December in United States and Middle East

* Gets order worth $160,000 from H.Lee Moffitt Cancer & Research Institute in U.S.

* Gets order worth $220,000 to equip three sites of a U.S. anti-cancer centre

* Saudi German Hospital in Dubai chooses the Myrian platform Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐