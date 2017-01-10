BRIEF-Intrasense signs three contracts

Jan 10 Intrasense SA :

* Signs two contracts in United States and one in Middle East

* $405,000 in firm orders in December in United States and Middle East

* Gets order worth $160,000 from H.Lee Moffitt Cancer & Research Institute in U.S.

* Gets order worth $220,000 to equip three sites of a U.S. anti-cancer centre

* Saudi German Hospital in Dubai chooses the Myrian platform