BRIEF-Wellington Management Group reports 13.17 pct passive stake in MCBC Holdings - SEC filing

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Wellington Management Group LLP:
* Wellington Management Group LLP reports 13.17 percent passive stake in MCBC Holdings Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jzPq50) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends