BRIEF-Wellington Management Group reports 13.17 pct passive stake in MCBC Holdings - SEC filing

Jan 10 Wellington Management Group LLP:

* Wellington Management Group LLP reports 13.17 percent passive stake in MCBC Holdings Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jzPq50) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
