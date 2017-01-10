版本:
BRIEF-WPP says Burson-Marsteller names Mike Fernandez U.S. CEO

Jan 10 Wpp Plc :

* Burson-Marsteller names Mike Fernandez U.S. CEO

* Burson-Marsteller is a part of Young & Rubicam Group, a subsidiary of WPP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
