BRIEF-Wal-Mart preparing another round of job cuts at its headquarters before end of month- WSJ, citing sources

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 (Reuters) -
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is preparing another round of job cuts at its headquarters before the end of the month- WSJ, citing sources
* Wal-Mart Stores plans to eliminate hundreds of jobs before the end of its fiscal year on Jan 31- WSJ, citing sources Source on.wsj.com/2i9WKUI
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends