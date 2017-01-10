版本:
BRIEF-Wal-Mart preparing another round of job cuts at its headquarters before end of month- WSJ, citing sources

Jan 10 (Reuters) -

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is preparing another round of job cuts at its headquarters before the end of the month- WSJ, citing sources

* Wal-Mart Stores plans to eliminate hundreds of jobs before the end of its fiscal year on Jan 31- WSJ, citing sources Source on.wsj.com/2i9WKUI
