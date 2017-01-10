版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 02:41 BJT

BRIEF-General Dynamics says on Jan 5 James Mattis announced resignation from board - SEC filing

Jan 10 General Dynamics Corp :

* On Jan. 5 James Mattis announced he would resign from company's board of directors upon confirmation as secretary of defense Source text: (bit.ly/2jrgsr2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
