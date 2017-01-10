版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 02:37 BJT

BRIEF-Unifor says DHL workers will be in legal strike position on Feb. 5

Jan 10 Unifor:

* DHL workers will be in a legal strike position on Sunday, February 5

* Represents all DHL workers outside of Québec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
