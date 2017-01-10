版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Associates reports 12.7 pct passive stake in Workday - SEC filing

Jan 10 T. Rowe Price Associates Inc:

* T. Rowe Price Associates Inc reports 12.7 percent passive stake in Workday Inc as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2ifoQMy) Further company coverage:
