BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Associates reports 12.7 pct passive stake in Workday - SEC filing

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 T. Rowe Price Associates Inc:
* T. Rowe Price Associates Inc reports 12.7 percent passive stake in Workday Inc as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2ifoQMy) Further company coverage:
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm