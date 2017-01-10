BRIEF-New York & Company comments on holiday performance, Q4 outlook

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
Jan 10 New York & Company Inc
* New York & Company, Inc. comments on holiday performance and fourth quarter outlook
* Q4 same store sales fell 1.7 percent
* New York & Company Inc - Company additionally noted that it now expects cash on hand at year end to be greater than $80 million versus $60 million last year
* New York & Company Inc says still expects Q4 inventory to be approximately flat, as compared to last fiscal year end
* Now expects Q4 fiscal year 2016 operating results to reflect a loss of $2.5 million to a loss of $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 A U.S. judge has rejected Rockwell Medical Inc's request to block two investors who have launched a proxy fight against the biopharmaceuticals company from soliciting shareholder votes ahead of its June 1 annual meeting.
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman