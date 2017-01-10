版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Nice Ltd- Q4, full year 2016 non-gaap revenue, non-gaap earnings per share are expected to be at or above mid-point of co's previously announced guidance ranges

Jan 10 Nice Ltd :

* Nice Ltd- Q4 and full year 2016 non-gaap revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be at or above mid-point of company's previously announced guidance ranges

* Authorizing a new and expanded share-repurchase program of $150 million and eliminating dividend starting q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
