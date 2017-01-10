版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Thomson Horstmann & Bryant reports 6 pct passive stake in UFP Technologies

Jan 10 Ufp Technologies Inc -

* Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc reports 6 percent passive stake in UFP Technologies - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iaJPBP) Further company coverage:
