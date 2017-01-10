版本:
2017年 1月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Magellan Health enters into credit agreement that provides for a $200 mln delayed draw term loan

Jan 10 Magellan Health Inc

* Magellan Health Inc - On January 10, 2017 co entered into a credit agreement that provides for a $200.0 million delayed draw term loan - SEC filing

* Magellan Health - 2017 credit facility is guaranteed by substantially all of non-regulated subsidiaries of co and will mature on December 29, 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2j2GwvU) Further company coverage:
