BRIEF-SM Energy announces plans to further core-up portfolio with the sale of Divide County assets

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 SM Energy Co :
* SM Energy announces plans to further core-up portfolio with the sale of divide county assets
* SM Energy Co - assuming an acceptable offer is received, company expects to close sale transaction around mid-year of 2017
* SM Energy Co - has engaged Tudor, pickering, holt & co. To run a formal bid process for sale of company's divide county area assets in Williston basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm