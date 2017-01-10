BRIEF-SM Energy announces plans to further core-up portfolio with the sale of Divide County assets

Jan 10 SM Energy Co :

* SM Energy announces plans to further core-up portfolio with the sale of divide county assets

* SM Energy Co - assuming an acceptable offer is received, company expects to close sale transaction around mid-year of 2017

* SM Energy Co - has engaged Tudor, pickering, holt & co. To run a formal bid process for sale of company's divide county area assets in Williston basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: