BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold produces 14,797 ounces of gold in Dec 2016

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 Gran Colombia Gold Corp
* Gran Colombia Gold surpasses guidance and sets record in 2016 with 149,687 ounces of gold produced
* Says produced a total of 14,797 ounces of gold in december 2016
* Gran Colombia Gold - In Q4 , company produced a total of 34,802 ounces of gold from Segovia Operations, 6,056 ounces of gold from underground mine at Marmato
* Gran Colombia Gold - Q4 2016 production total of 34,802 ounces of gold from Segovia operations, 6,056 ounces of gold from underground mine at Marmato
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm