BRIEF-Trez Capital announces commencement of issuer bid

Jan 10 Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp

* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces commencement of issuer bid

* Company is offering to purchase for cancellation up to $35 million of its class A shares from shareholders for cash

* Offer will be made by way of "dutch auction" and offer prices will range from $8.00 to $8.30 per share

* Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Feb 14, 2017