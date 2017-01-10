BRIEF-Trez Capital announces commencement of issuer bid

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces commencement of issuer bid
* Company is offering to purchase for cancellation up to $35 million of its class A shares from shareholders for cash
* Offer will be made by way of "dutch auction" and offer prices will range from $8.00 to $8.30 per share
* Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Feb 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm