BRIEF-Brio Capital Master Fund reports 9.7 pct passive stake in WPCS International

Jan 10 Wpcs International Inc

* Brio Capital Master Fund Ltd reports 9.7 percent passive stake in WPCS International Inc as of December 21, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2idA5BV) Further company coverage:
