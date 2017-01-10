版本:
BRIEF-Rockwell Collins increases size of board

Jan 11 Rockwell Collins Inc

* Rockwell Collins -on January 4, 2017 board of directors approved an increase in the size of the board of directors from nine to eleven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
