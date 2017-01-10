版本:
BRIEF-Valeant Pharma reiterates its FY 2016 forecast

Jan 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc - Reiterating its full-year 2016 financial guidance, which was originally communicated in november 2016

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.43, revenue view $9.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source: (bit.ly/2j2Tiup) Further company coverage:
