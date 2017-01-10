BRIEF-Brookfield submits alternative proposals to Terraform's advisors related to potential deal

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
Jan 10 Brookfield Asset Management Says None Of The Four Proposals For Terraform Power Inc
* Brookfield Asset Management-Submitted alternative proposals to Terraform Power's advisors with respect to potential deal involving co, Terraform Power
* Is subject to any financing condition
* Brookfield Asset Management says under one of the proposals Brookfield would acquire all outstanding shares of Terraform Power Inc for $11.50 per share in cash
* Brookfield Asset Management - Under one of the proposals, Brookfield would replace sunedison as Terraform Power's sponsor and controlling shareholder
* Brookfield Asset Management - Reports 12.12 percent stake in Terraform Power as of Jan. 9 - SEC filing
* Brookfield Asset - Under third proposal it would replace Sunedison as Terraform Power's sponsor and controlling shareholder, and would invest cash in the co in exchange for newly issued class a shares Source: (bit.ly/2jAOFsr) Further company coverage:
May 25 A U.S. judge has rejected Rockwell Medical Inc's request to block two investors who have launched a proxy fight against the biopharmaceuticals company from soliciting shareholder votes ahead of its June 1 annual meeting.
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman