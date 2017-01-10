版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 06:35 BJT

BRIEF-General Motors sees total revenue in 2016 of about $165 bln

Jan 10 General Motors Co

* Sees total revenue in 2016 of about $165 billion - SEC filing

* Sees 2017 CAPEX of about $9 billion Source: (bit.ly/2jfWJvj) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐