版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 02:15 BJT

BRIEF-Patterson Companies says sees EPS adjusted growth of 8-10% for FY19 and beyond

Jan 10 Patterson Companies Inc :

* Sees EPS adjusted growth of 8-10% for FY19 and beyond - SEC Filing

* Sees strong free cash flow and greater conversion of net income to cash for FY19 and beyond Source text - bit.ly/2j1JBfu Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐