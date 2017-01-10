版本:
BRIEF-T.Rowe Price Associates Inc reports 10.1 pct passive stake in Alaska Air Group

Jan 10 (Reuters) -

* Price T Rowe Associates Inc reports 10.1 percent passive stake in Alaska Air Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2icRtH6 Further company coverage:
