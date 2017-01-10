版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 03:33 BJT

BRIEF-Ameriflight signs pilot recruitment flow through agreement with Allegiant Air

Jan 10 Allegiant Travel Co :

* Ameriflight signs pilot recruitment flow through agreement with Allegiant Air

* Under partnership, Allegiant will actively mentor participating Ameriflight pilots Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
