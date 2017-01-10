BRIEF-Boeing, Jeju Air finalize order for three next-generation 737-800s

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 Boeing Co
* Boeing, jeju air finalize order for three next-generation 737-800s
* Boeing co says order, valued at nearly $300 million at current list prices
* Order was previously attributed to an unidentified customer on boeing's orders & deliveries website Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm