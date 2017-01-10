版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 03:00 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing, Jeju Air finalize order for three next-generation 737-800s

Jan 10 Boeing Co

* Boeing, jeju air finalize order for three next-generation 737-800s

* Boeing co says order, valued at nearly $300 million at current list prices

* Order was previously attributed to an unidentified customer on boeing's orders & deliveries website Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
