BRIEF-Ariad Pharma says termination fee for Takeda deal will be $169 mln

Jan 10 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* If deal is terminated by co, to enter definitive agreement with respect to superior proposal, co to pay termination fee of $169 million Source text - bit.ly/2ido9QF Further company coverage:
