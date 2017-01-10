版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-GE Digital completes acquisition of ServiceMax

Jan 10 General Electric Co

* GE Digital completes acquisition of ServiceMax, enabling service transformation for customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
