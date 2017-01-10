版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 07:53 BJT

BRIEF-Veeco Instruments files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing

Jan 11 Veeco Instruments Inc

* Veeco Instruments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
