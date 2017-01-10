BRIEF-Parsley Energy-on Dec. 6, units issued notice of redemption

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 Parsley Energy Inc :
* Parsley Energy-on Dec 6, units issued notice of redemption to redeem any of 7.500% notes due 2022 remained outstanding following consummation of cash tender offer Source text (bit.ly/2jfMlni) Further company coverage:
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm