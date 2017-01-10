版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Parsley Energy-on Dec. 6, units issued notice of redemption

Jan 10 Parsley Energy Inc :

* Parsley Energy-on Dec 6, units issued notice of redemption to redeem any of 7.500% notes due 2022 remained outstanding following consummation of cash tender offer Source text (bit.ly/2jfMlni) Further company coverage:
