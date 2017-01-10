版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines says traffic in December increased 12.5 pct year over year

Jan 10 Spirit Airlines Inc -

* December load factor 80.3 percent, down 3 points

* Traffic (revenue passenger miles) in December 2016 increased 12.5 percent versus december 2015

* Attributes decline in load factor year over year as related to fewer peak leisure travel days in December 2016 versus. December 2015

* Preliminary available seat miles of 2.32 billion for december 2016, up 16.6 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2ig2bQu) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐