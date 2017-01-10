BRIEF-Ford declares regular and supplemental dividends

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
* General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
Jan 10 Ford Motor Co -
* Ford to close 2016 strong; declares regular and supplemental dividends; highlights progress in auto and mobility expansion
* Company on track to deliver about $10.2 billion in total company adjusted pre-tax profit in 2016
* Declares Q1 regular dividend of $0.15 per share and a $200 million supplemental cash dividend
* Reconfirms total company adjusted pre-tax profit to be solid in 2017
* Continues to forecast improved profitability in 2018, led by gains in core business
* Ford Motor Co says subject to approval of board of directors, company will make distributions totaling about $2.8 billion in 2017
* Continues to forecast improved profitability in 2018, led by gains in core business
* Anticipates cost efficiencies of greater than $3 billion in 2017 alone and improved profitability in 2018 - led by gains in core business
* Ford Motor sees total company 2017 adjusted pre-tax profit somewhat lower versus 2016 due to increased investments in electrification, autonomy, mobility
* Q1 regular dividend maintains same level as dividends paid in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
May 25 A U.S. judge has rejected Rockwell Medical Inc's request to block two investors who have launched a proxy fight against the biopharmaceuticals company from soliciting shareholder votes ahead of its June 1 annual meeting.
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman