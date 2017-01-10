BRIEF-Gastar Exploration declares special cash dividends

Jan 10 Gastar Exploration Inc -

* Gastar Exploration Inc declares special cash dividends on 8.625% series a preferred stock and 10.75% series B preferred stock; enters into related amendment of credit agreement

* Gastar Exploration Inc says agreed to pay down indebtedness under its revolving credit facility by at least an additional $8.1 million by april 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: