BRIEF-Fluor wins feed contract for potash mining project in East Africa

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 Fluor Corp
* Fluor wins feed contract for potash mining project in East Africa
* Says will book undisclosed contract value in Q1 of 2017
* Fluor - Awarded front-end engineering, design and optimization (feed) contract by Danakali Limited in Eritrea, East Africa for colluli potash project
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm