版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Fluor wins feed contract for potash mining project in East Africa

Jan 10 Fluor Corp

* Fluor wins feed contract for potash mining project in East Africa

* Says will book undisclosed contract value in Q1 of 2017

* Fluor - Awarded front-end engineering, design and optimization (feed) contract by Danakali Limited in Eritrea, East Africa for colluli potash project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐