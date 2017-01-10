版本:
BRIEF-United Airlines Dec. 2016 consolidated traffic increased 2.6 pct

Jan 10 United Continental Holdings Inc :

* United airlines - December 2016 consolidated traffic increased 2.6 percent and consolidated capacity increased 2.6 percent versus December 2015

* United airlines - expects fourth-quarter 2016 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 1.25 to 1.75 percent

* United airlines says preliminary Dec 2016 consolidated load factor 83.1% versus. 83.0% in Dec 2015

* United airlines - Dec. Consolidated ASMS 21.18 billion, up 2.6 percent

* United airlines - estimated Q4 average price per gallon of fuel, including operating cash-settled hedges $1.62

* United airlines - estimated q4 average price per gallon of fuel, excluding hedges $1.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
