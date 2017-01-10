版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Gladstone Land increases its monthly cash distributions for Jan, Feb, March 2017

Jan 10 Gladstone Land Corp

* Gladstone Land increases its monthly cash distributions for January, February and March, 2017

* Gladstone Land Corp says cash distributions of $0.043 per share of common stock for each of January, February and March, 2017

* Gladstone Land Corp says new cash distributions represents a 1.2 percent increase over prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
