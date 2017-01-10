BRIEF-Gladstone Land increases its monthly cash distributions for Jan, Feb, March 2017

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
Jan 10 Gladstone Land Corp
* Gladstone Land increases its monthly cash distributions for January, February and March, 2017
* Gladstone Land Corp says cash distributions of $0.043 per share of common stock for each of January, February and March, 2017
* Gladstone Land Corp says new cash distributions represents a 1.2 percent increase over prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 A U.S. judge has rejected Rockwell Medical Inc's request to block two investors who have launched a proxy fight against the biopharmaceuticals company from soliciting shareholder votes ahead of its June 1 annual meeting.
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman