BRIEF-United expects Q4 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 1.25 - 1.75 pct

Jan 10 United Continental Holdings Inc

* United Continental Holdings - Expects Q4 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 1.25 to 1.75 percent versus Q4 of 2015 - SEC filing

* United Continental Holdings - Fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 gross capital expenditures were higher than previous guidance

* United Airlines - Sees Q4 gross capital expenditures $1,075 million to $1,095 million Source: (bit.ly/2iggEvF) Further company coverage: