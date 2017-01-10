BRIEF-United expects Q4 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 1.25 - 1.75 pct

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 United Continental Holdings Inc
* United Continental Holdings - Expects Q4 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 1.25 to 1.75 percent versus Q4 of 2015 - SEC filing
* United Continental Holdings - Fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 gross capital expenditures were higher than previous guidance
* United Airlines - Sees Q4 gross capital expenditures $1,075 million to $1,095 million Source: (bit.ly/2iggEvF) Further company coverage:
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm