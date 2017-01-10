版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 07:48 BJT

BRIEF-Nbc Universal Telemundo names Monica Gil to exec VP of corp affairs

Jan 11 Comcast Corp

* NBC Universal Telemundo Enterprises names Monica Gil to executive vice president of corporate affairs

* NBC Universal Telemundo Enterprises -most recently, Gil was senior vice president and general manager of multicultural growth and strategy at Nielsen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
