BRIEF-Kraton enters second amendment to credit and guarantee agreement

BRIEF-DYNACERT INC REPORTS Q1 REVENUE C$1.38 MILLION
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
Jan 10 Kraton Corp
* Kraton - Entered second amendment to credit and guarantee agreement amending credit and guarantee agreement, dated as of January 6, 2016
* Kraton -Amendment decreased the interest rate on approximately $1.278 billion of existing term loans under the term loan facility to libor plus 4.00%
* Kraton - Amendemnt reset period during which prepayment premium may be required for "repricing event" until 6 months after effective date of amendment Source: (bit.ly/2iCvpXp) Further company coverage:
* DYNACERT ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017
* Cordy oilfield services Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Riocan reit announces commencement of residential development at windfields farm