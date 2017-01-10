版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Stockholders approve sale of Novatel Wireless

Jan 10 Inseego Corp -

* Stockholders approve sale of Novatel Wireless Inc by Inseego Corp to T.C.L. Industries Holdings (h.k.) limited and Jade Ocean Global Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
