BRIEF-Nektar Therapeutics says co had cash and investments in marketable securities of about $389 mln as of Dec 31

Jan 10 Nektar Therapeutics

* Nektar Therapeutics says as of December 31, 2016, company estimates had cash and investments in marketable securities of approximately $389 million Source: (bit.ly/2jfPIe1) Further company coverage:
