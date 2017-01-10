版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 05:57 BJT

BRIEF-Baker Bros Advisors reports 13.1 pct passive stake in Achaogen

Jan 10 Achaogen Inc

* Baker Bros Advisors LP reports 13.1 percent passive stake in Achaogen Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2iaMADd) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐