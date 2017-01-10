BRIEF-Glu mobile cuts about 107 positions

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
* General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
Jan 11 Glu Mobile Inc
* Glu Mobile -elimination of approximately 107 positions
* Committed to a restructuring plan consisting of discontinuation of all operations at Glu's Bellevue, Washington studio
* Glu Mobile - expects to incur pre-tax charges of about $3.2 million to $3.5 million related to restructuring plan if contingent portion of plan is not triggered
* Glu Mobile Inc- glu expects to recognize substantially all of restructuring-related costs during q1 of 2017
* Glu Mobile-expects overall headcount,research development expenses will be at about same level at end of 2017 as was before implementation of restructuring plan
* Glu Mobile - will immediately begin transitioning game development, live operations for racing rivals title from co's california studio to carbonated inc
* Glu Mobile - intends to add headcount in existing San Francisco Bay Area And Hyderabad, India locations to support its titles and develop additional titles
* Glu Mobile - expects to incur pre-tax charges related to restructuring plan about $4.9 million to $5.4 million if contingent portion of plan is triggered
* Glu Mobile says it has agreed to provide carbonated with development funding and a percentage of profits generated by racing rivals title to extent that carbonated is able to increase net revenues from the title
* Glu Mobile - restructuring plan consists potential elimination of about additional 33 positions, discontinuation of remaining operations at long beach studio
* Glu Mobile - development funding is fully recoupable by glu, along with user acquisition, hosting and certain costs, before glu is obligated to make any profit sharing payments to carbonated
* Glu Mobile-if contingent portion of plan is triggered, expects to recognize restructuring-related costs attributable to contingent portion in q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 A U.S. judge has rejected Rockwell Medical Inc's request to block two investors who have launched a proxy fight against the biopharmaceuticals company from soliciting shareholder votes ahead of its June 1 annual meeting.
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman